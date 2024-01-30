INNSBRUCK, Austria — Canadian skiing star Valerie Grenier says she'll need multiple surgeries after a serious crash during a World Cup super-G race Sunday in Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy.

While appearing to correct her trajectory to avoid a gate, Grenier lost an edge and was propelled into the air before falling heavily onto the track. She was taken off the course by toboggan after receiving lengthy medical treatment.

In a social media post from Innsbruck, Austria, she says she sustained a fractured humerus, a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a partial medial collateral ligament tear.

The 28-year-old from St. Isidore, Ont., adds that she's scheduled for shoulder surgery in Innsbruck on Wednesday before likely heading home for knee surgery next week.

On Friday, Grenier finished in a three-way tie for third to pick up her fourth career World Cup medal and first in downhill. She won giant slalom gold in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, for the second win of her career on Jan. 6.

Grenier also suffered a major injury in February 2019 after breaking her leg in multiple places and her ankle during a downhill training run at the world championships in Are, Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.