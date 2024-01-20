Canadian snowboarder Brearley wins World Cup gold in slopestyle

LAAX, Switzerland — Canadian snowboarders Liam Brearley and Cameron Spalding won gold and bronze, respectively, at a World Cup slopestyle event Saturday.

The 20-year-old Brearley, from Gravenhurst, Ont., scored 89.93 points to win the competition by more than four points over Japan's Ryoma Kimata (85.31).

It was Brearley's first career World Cup win. He'd previously won two silver medals and a bronze in slopestyle before Saturday's breakthrough.

The 18-year-old Spalding, of Havelock, Ont., placed third with 83.90 points, ahead of teammate Frank Jobin, of Lac Beauport, Que., who finished fourth with 78.36.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.