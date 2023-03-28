TORONTO — Sixteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto has set a world record in the women's 400-metre freestyle event at the Canadian swimming trials.

McIntosh finished the 400-metre event in three minutes, 56.08 seconds, breaking the record of 3:56.40 that was set last year by Australia's Ariarne Titmus.

McIntosh previously held the Canadian record in the event at 3:59.32.

McIntosh, who earned silver in the 400 freestyle at last year's world championships, won two gold and a bronze at the same world meet.

McIntosh first attracted national attention when she competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as a 14-year-old, ending up fourth in the 400-metre freestyle event.

The Canadian swimming trials, which opened Tuesday, are being held to select athletes for the world championships and Pan American Games later this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023.