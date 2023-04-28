Sydney Brown now has bragging rights over his brother and former teammate Chase Brown as he was taken by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round with the 66th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The native of London, Ont., finished the season with 40 solo tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and was tied for second in the FBS with six interceptions.

Brown earned First Team All-Big Ten Coaches and Second Team All-Big-Ten Media Honours and was also named a finalist for the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy.