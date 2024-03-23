IDRE FJÄLL, Sweden — Another year, another women's skicross World Cup title for Canadian Marielle Thompson.

Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., earned her sixth victory of the World Cup season Saturday. She defeated France's Marielle Berger in the big final and finished atop the women's overall standings for a fourth straight year.

Brittany Phelan, of Mont-Tremblant, Que. , was third in the race as well as the overall standings.

Thompson entered competition Saturday with a 67-point lead over Berger in the overall standings.

Tiana Gairns, of Prince George, B.C., won the small final at the season's final event while India Sherret, of Cranbrook, B.C., was third.

Last week in Switzerland, Thompson led a Canadian sweep of the medals by capturing gold. Phelan was second while Sherret took third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.