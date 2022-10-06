Canadian Tire, one of Hockey Canada’s “international” level corporate partners, has decided to permanently end its business relationship with Hockey Canada, further ratcheting up pressure on the organization’s other sponsors and licensees to respond to a growing scandal.

Several of Hockey Canada’s largest sponsors on Wednesday said they would pause their marketing of Hockey Canada’s men’s hockey program for the 2022-23 season, including for the World Juniors tournament, but Canadian Tire’s decision goes further.

Canadian Tire made the move Thursday to end its partnership with Hockey Canada entirely.

Canadian Tire's move to sever Hockey Canada ties starkly different than "pausing" relationship.

Sources tell me there has been infighting within some boardrooms about an appropriate response.

Exec with one HC sponsor told me there's worry a rival will "swoop in" and sign with HC. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 6, 2022

"After careful consideration, Canadian Tire Corporation has made the decision to end its partnership with Hockey Canada," Canadian Tire told TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead in a statement Thursday. "In our view, Hockey Canada continues to resist meaningful change and we can no longer confidently move forward together. CTC is proud of our commitment to sport and will continue to invest in our beloved national game by re-directing support to hockey-related organizations that better align with our values. The Respect Group, which is focused on preventing bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination, is one of many organizations where funds will be diverted. We are committed to supporting hockey and sport that is inclusive and safe for all Canadians."

Telus Corp., Scotiabank and Tim Hortons have also denounced the national governing body's ongoing resistance to change and extended decisions to suspend their support of men's hockey to the upcoming season, including the upcoming World Juniors tournament.

The decisions comes as Hockey Canada continues to defend its leadership and the way money was paid out in lawsuits involving allegations of group sexual assaults.

Telus said it's "deeply disheartened" by the lack of action and commitment from the sporting body to drive necessary cultural change.

The company said it remains "committed to enabling systemic change to make hockey safe for all."

The decision by Telus follows similar announcements by Tim Hortons and Scotiabank.

The coffee shop chain said Wednesday it also won't sponsor any Hockey Canada men's programming this season, including the world junior men's championship in Halifax and Moncton.

Scotiabank said its sponsorship pause of its support for men's hockey at Hockey Canada, first announced in June, will remain in effect throughout the entire 2022-2023 season.

"In our open letter in June, we publicly called on Hockey Canada to hold the game to a higher standard and we are disappointed with the lack of progress to date," the bank said in a statement.

"From Hockey Canada, we expect a tangible commitment to transparency with Canadians, strong leadership, accountability with their stakeholders and the hockey community, and improved safety both on and off the ice. Ultimately our position hasn’t wavered: the time for change is long overdue.”

Meanwhile, two provincial hockey organizations have also disavowed Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations.

Hockey Quebec said this week it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will not transfer funds to the national organization.

The Ontario Hockey Federation, the largest of Canada's 13 provincial and territorial hockey associations, has also asked Hockey Canada a second time to not collect the $3 participant assessment fee from its members for the 2022-23 season.

