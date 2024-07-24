Canadian under-20 women's rugby team tops Wales after wins over England and the U.S.

CARDIFF, United Kingdom — The Canadian women's under-20 rugby team scored nine tries in a 53-17 victory over the Wales under-20 side Wednesday to wrap up the inaugural Transatlantic Quad Series.

The win at Cardiff Arms Park improved Canada's series record to 3-0-0 after earlier decisions over the U.S. (23-10) and England (36-33).

Sierra Hasse, Camille Arvin-Bérod, Lana Dueck, Kennedi Stevenson, Addy Holmes, Emily Findlay, Ava Van Santen, Olivia Newsome and Maia Swemmer scored tries for Canada, which led the Welsh 29-5 at the break.

Ava Ference and Grace Jacklyn each kicked two conversions.

Maisie Davies and Savannah Picton-Powell scored tries for Wales.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024