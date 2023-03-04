Canadian women advance to quarterfinals, men out of medal contention at rugby sevens

VANCOUVER — The Canadian men and women’s rugby teams both recorded wins Saturday but only the women were able to advance to the quarterfinals of the HSBC Canada Sevens Tournament at BC Place Stadium.

The women used a 31-7 decision over Brazil to vent their frustration over a pair of opening day losses. The men won their second straight game by beating Chile 35-7.

The women finished with a 1-2 record in Pool C but moved on because of their point differential. The top two teams from the three women’s pools advance to the quarterfinals, along with the two best third-place teams.

The United States finished first in Pool C with a 3-0 record with Ireland second at 2-1.

On the men’s side, Ireland, Australia and Canada all had 2-1 records in Pool D. Only the top two teams advanced and Canada missed the cut because of point differential.

Canada’s fate was sealed when Australia defeated Ireland 21-7 in the final men’s match.

Chloe Daniels, of Sutton, Ont., Bianca Farella of Montreal, Fancy Bermudez of Edmonton, and Piper Logan of Calgary all scored tries in the win over Brazil. Co-captain Oliva Apps added a try and kicked three converts.

Farella is playing in her 44th sevens tournament, tying her with Australia’s Sharni Williams for most on the all-time list.

Bermudez said the team spent the night regrouping after losing 17-12 to the U.S. and 28-7 to Ireland during Friday’s opening day of competition.

“We collected ourselves, watched film and got back into it today,” she said. “We came in with a different intensity.

“We wanted to play aggressive and excited.”

The women will now face powerful New Zealand which has won three of the four tournaments this season. The Black Ferns have won all three games they played this weekend by a combined scored of 127-14.

Josiah Morra of Toronto and Matthew Percillier of Vancouver scored two tries each in the win over Chile. Jake Thiel of Abbotsford, B.C., added a try while Lachlan Kratz of Victoria kicked four converts and Thomas Isherwood of Victoria booted one.

“We knew what we had to do today against a tough Chilean side,” said Morra. “We had to fix some of the errors from yesterday’s matches and bring it into today’s game.”

After being drubbed 35-5 by Ireland in Friday’s opening match the men rebounded to upset Australia 27-12, setting up the crucial game against Chile.

The men now face Spain. The best they can finish is in ninth place.

The stands at BC Place were filled with colourful and some very imaginative costumes. There were jelly fish with sparkling lights and pirates. A large flock of white sheep sat near a group of chefs. There were workmen in hard hats, people in fancy top hats, cowboy hats and hats with visors.

A group of bananas rubbed shoulders with some tacos.

People danced to the music, chanted and waved flags from the different nations playing.

The tournament has been expanded to include a full slate of 12 women’s teams competing at the same time as the men.

The Canadian men came into the tournament sitting 14th in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings and are fighting to avoid relegation.

The World Series is reducing the number of men's core teams for the 2024 season from 16 to 12, to equal the number of women's teams and align with the Olympic competition structure.

The Canadian men needed to reach the quarterfinals of the next four tournaments — while managing wins when playing the teams ahead of them — to gain enough points to climb into 11th place or better and avoid playing in a relegation playoff.

The Canadian women have 16 points and are ranked 10th after four stops on their tour.

The top four men's and women's teams at the end of the season will qualify automatically for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.