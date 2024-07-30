CALGARY — Canadian hockey legend Vicky Sunohara will coach the country's women's under-18 program this season.

The Toronto product won two Olympic gold medals and seven world championships as a player with the women national women's team.

Set to start her 14th campaign as head coach of the University of Toronto's women's team, Sunohara served as an assistant for Canada's under-18s in both 2021-22 and 2023-24.

She will be joined by assistants Marc-Andre Cote and Stefanie McKeough, as well as goaltending consultant Sheldon Goertzen and video coach Andrew Boucher.

Sunohara is a three-time U Sports coach of the year and led Toronto to back-to-back national titles in 2022 and 2023.

Hockey Canada also announced its women's development team will be led by Alison Domenico in 2024-25.

The Ottawa native was recently named head coach of the University of Ottawa women's team after over a decade as an assistant in the NCAA.

She also helped Canada win gold at both the 2022 Olympics and world championships as an assistant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.