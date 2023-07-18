Midfielder Jessie Fleming was limited at practice on Tuesday as Canada continues to prepare for their FIFA Women’s World Cup opener against Nigeria.

Fleming was the first outfield player to arrive at the training grounds, where she spoke with head coach Bev Priestman and a member of the training staff before going through some stretching exercises, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

As the team started participating in activation-type activities such as stretching while moving and sprints, the 25-year-old sat on a bench and did not take part.

Practice was closed to the media, following the session, Priestman said that Fleming "just felt something" and that the medical staff "took it down a notch" for her and are "building her up to ensure she’s ready.”

She also noted that it was a "light day" for the entire team.

On Monday, Fleming and fellow midfielder Sophie Schmidt did not participate in all of the team’s drills and instead were on the side doing their own sprints and activations.

The head coach was asked about Fleming’s status for Thursday’s opening match after practice on Monday and responded that there was “no doubt” she would be available.

Fleming has made 115 appearances for the Canadian national women’s team and has 19 goals and six assists.