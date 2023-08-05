TORONTO — Canada's Liam Draxl dropped a 7-6 (6), 6-4 decision to Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in first-round qualifying play at the National Bank Open on Saturday.

Draxl, from Newmarket, Ont., was one of five Canadians entered in the 28-man qualification draw.

In another early match, Aleksandar Vukic of Australia posted a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dan Martin of Laval, Que.

Justin Boulais of Oakville, Ont., Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., and Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., were scheduled to play their respective openers later in the day.

Eight spots are reserved for qualifiers in the 56-man main draw, which begins Monday at Sobeys Stadium.

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal are two of the headliners at the US$7.62-million tournament, which continues through Aug. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.