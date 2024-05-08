The Vancouver Canucks assigned forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Wednesday, with the 19-year-old missing out on Sweden's roster for the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Lekkerimaki was named to Team Sweden's preliminary roster on April 26, but was not a part of the latest roster released Wednesday

Team Sweden added Adrian Kempe, Carl Grundstrom, Pontus Holmberg and Victor Hedman to their roster following first-round exits in the NHL postseason.

Selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the 2022 draft, Lekkerimaki played 46 games with Orebro HK in the SHL this season, recording 19 goals and 12 assists. He represented Sweden internationally at the World Junior Championships earlier this year, tallying seven goals and three assists.

Lekkerimaki also played six games with Abbotsford, scoring one goal and adding an assist in six games. The AHL Canucks are down 2-0 to the Ontario Reign in their Pacific Division Semifinal series.

The Swedes have not medalled at the worlds since winning back-to-back golds in 2017 and 2018.