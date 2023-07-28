Canada's women's national team players released a statement Friday, announcing an interim agreement with Canada Soccer and disappointment in the state of negotiations.

Canada entered the Women's World Cup without a collective bargaining agreement in place with Canada Soccer.

The women's national team has been embattled in a dispute with Canada Soccer over pay equity issues and budget cuts. National team player Janine Beckie said in February that the players demanded the same 2023 budget that the men’s national team had at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar. The players also wanted details about how that money was spent, how their budgets compare to the national men’s team, and how money generated from hosting the 2015 Women’s World Cup has been spent.

Friday's statement reads as follows:

On Monday July 24, we reached an interim agreement with Canada Soccer to provide compensation for our team for 2023, including prize money allocation from the FIFA Women's World Cup.

As the extent of Canada Soccer's financial constraints have been revealed, we have been forced to choose between compensation and the funding required to hold necessary training camps. We have been forced to choose between receiving a fair share of the rewards from our teams' successes at the World Cups and our commitment to equal pay and equal treatment with our Men's National Team.

These are choices we should not have had to make We are deeply disappointed to find ourselves without a more complete agreement at this crucial stage in our calendar. While there are many important items remaining for future negotiation with Canada Soccer, we have worked with Canada Soccer to make sure this interim compensation agreement ensures, at minimum, equal pay with our Men's National Team, within the constraints created by Canada Soccer's financial situation.

This isn't over.

We and the Men's National Team remain committed to finding a long-term solution that provides for fair and equal treatment for our current National Teams and investments in the future of Canadian soccer, but for now, our team just wants to focus on soccer. We want to thank our loyal supporters, the teams and players around the world who have stood with us, and the Men's National Team for their continued support of our team.

Sincerely, The Women's National Team Players

A statement from the players of the Canadian Women’s National team. pic.twitter.com/iVuoJhncKg — CanadianSoccerPlayers (@PlayersCanadian) July 28, 2023

More details to follow.