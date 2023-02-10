Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said earlier this week his team was in a "dollar in, dollar out" situation with the salary cap ahead of the deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the team's cap situation could lead to winger Jesse Puljujarvi being placed on waivers ahead of the March 3 deadline.

"With Kailer Yamamoto pretty ready pretty soon here to come off LTIR and what that means for the Oilers is there's going to have to be a corresponding move," Johnston said on Insider Trading Thursday. "And one thing I like to keep an eye on is what happens here with Jesse Puljujarvi. He was scratched coming out of the All-Star break. Of course, there has been sort of on-again-off-again trade discussions around this player going back a couple of years now. And despite some of the struggles he's had this year, I still think there is some interest in Puljujarvi.

"It's even possible maybe we see him put through waivers. Because if that happens, I think he's a more tradable chip because you'll be able to go up and down between the AHL in the NHL. So, whether it's Puljujarvi or someone else, the Oilers have to make some moves."

Puljujarvi, 24, has four goals and 10 points in 49 games this season while carrying a cap hit of $3 million in the final year of his current deal. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Selected fourth overall in the 2016 draft, Puljujarvi has 50 goals and 108 points in 308 career games, all with the Oilers.

Yamamoto, who has been sidelined since Jan. 11, has four goals and 12 points in 31 games this season. Also 24, he carries a cap hit of $3.1 million this season and is also scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.