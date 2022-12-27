Lindbom, Sweden blank Germany for second win at World Juniors

HALIFAX — Carl Lindbom stopped all 28 shots he faced as Sweden blanked Germany to stretch the Scandinavian country's shutout streak to two games.

Adam Engstrom scored the only goal of the game in the dying seconds of the first period as Sweden (2-0-0) strengthened its hold on first in Group A.

Nikita Quapp turned aside 43 shots in net for Germany (0-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2022.