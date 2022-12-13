Braden: ‘You should be excited’ with Bassitt signing

Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

This marks the second straight season that Correa has been a free agent as he signed a three-year, $105 million pact with the Minnesota Twins last off-season. Correa’s deal carried an opt-out after the first year, which he exercised earlier in the month.

The 28-year-old hit 22 home runs and drove in 64 in 136 games last season while hitting .291 with a .467 slugging percentage.

A two-time All-Star, Correa helped lead the Houston Astros to a World Series title in 2017 and owns a postseason OPS of .849 in 79 games spread out over six different playoff runs.

A native of Puerto Rico, Correa won the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and played seven seasons in an Astros uniform before joining the Twins.

The top pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, Correa made his big league debut in June of 2015.

