Carlos Sainz will be facing a tough road victory at the French Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver is set to take a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday after he exceeded his allocation of control electronics, Formula One announced Friday.

Ferrari fitted a third control electronics to Sainz's car, exceeding his allocation of two for the season. He has also taken his second of two allowed energy stores in France.

Sainz was third fastest in the opening practice ahead of the race on Friday, behind teammate Charles Leclerc, who led the session, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The 27-year-old is currently fourth in the F1 standings, 18 points back of Red Bull's Sergio Perez for third. He picked up his first career Formula One victory earlier this month at the British Grand Prix.

