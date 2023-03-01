The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.

The #Canes have acquired Shayne Gostisbehere from Arizona in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.



The 29-year-old 10 goals and 21 assists in 52 games this season.

Gostisbehere is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, as he is in the final year of a six-year, $27 million deal that carries an AAV of $4.5 million.

In 515 career games with the Coyotes and the Philadelphia Flyers, the veteran has registered 84 goals and 217 assists. He was originally selected by the Flyers in the third round (78th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

The Pembroke Pines, Fla., native last played on Feb. 28 against the Chicago Blackhawks, when he recorded an assist and logged 20:16 minutes of ice time.