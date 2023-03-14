Carolina Hurricanes star forward Andrei Svechnikov is out indefinitely with a knee injury and the most likely scenario at this point is season-ending surgery, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 22-year-old is slated to get a second opinion as early as Tuesday on his injured ACL.

He suffered the injury in the Hurricanes' 4-0 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. He played 17 minutes and recorded two shots on goal.

"Andrei had an MRI on Monday afternoon, and had a consultation with our team doctors," said general manager Don Waddell. "In the interest of being thorough, we are continuing to gather information along with Andrei to make the best decision for his health. We will provide further information after a decision is made."

For the season, the fifth-year player has 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games.

Svechnikov has 112 goals and 264 points in 347 career NHL games since the Hurricanes selected him with the second overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.