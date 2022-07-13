The Carolina Hurricanes have acquired Brent Burns and Lane Pederson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Steven Lorentz, goalie prospect Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 3rd-round pick.

The Sharks are retaining 33 per cent of Burns' $8 million cap hit in the deal.

Burns, 37, has three years remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed to stay with the Sharks in November of 2016. He turned in 10 goals and 44 assists in 82 games last season.

Burns began his career with the Minnesota Wild but has spent the past 11 seasons of his career with the Sharks.