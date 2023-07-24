The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenceman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1.675 million contract.

DeAngelo had 11 goals and 42 points in 70 games last season for the Philadelphia Flyers. He was bought out by the Flyers on July 15.

The 27-year-old previously played for the Hurricanes for one season in 2021-22, where he registered 10 goals and 51 points in 64 games and 10 points in 14 playoff games.

"Tony is an elite offensive defenseman who had a great season with us in 2021-22," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "We wanted to re-sign him last summer, and now we're thrilled to bring him back to Raleigh."

A first-round pick (19th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014, DeAngelo was dealt to the Arizona Coyotes in June 2016, where he played one season. He has also suited up for the New York Rangers, where he spent four seasons.

In 340 career NHL games, the Sewell, New Jersey product has 45 goals and 199 points.