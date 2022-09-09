14m ago
Hurricanes sign D de Haan to PTO
The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenceman Calvin de Haan to a professional tryout on Friday. The 31-year-old had four goals and eight points in 69 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.
TSN.ca Staff
Hurricanes sign Stastny to one-year, $1.5M deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenceman Calvin de Haan to a professional tryout on Friday.
The 31-year-old had four goals and eight points in 69 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.
de Haan returns to the Hurricanes after previously being with the team during the 2018-19 season, when he posted one goal and 14 points in 74 games. He signed a four-year, $18.2 million contract with the Hurricanes ahead of that season and was traded to the Blackhawks in the 2019 off-season. That deal, which carried a cap hit of $4.55 million expired in July.
Selected 12th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2009 draft, de Haan has 19 goals and 119 points in 520 career NHL games.