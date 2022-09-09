The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenceman Calvin de Haan to a professional tryout on Friday.

The 31-year-old had four goals and eight points in 69 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

A veteran of 520 NHL games, the 31-year-old played 74 of them with Carolina during the 2018-19 season. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) September 9, 2022

de Haan returns to the Hurricanes after previously being with the team during the 2018-19 season, when he posted one goal and 14 points in 74 games. He signed a four-year, $18.2 million contract with the Hurricanes ahead of that season and was traded to the Blackhawks in the 2019 off-season. That deal, which carried a cap hit of $4.55 million expired in July.

Selected 12th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2009 draft, de Haan has 19 goals and 119 points in 520 career NHL games.