The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenceman Calvin de Haan to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Saturday.

The 31-year-old was on a professional try out deal with the Hurricanes to start the NHL preseason.

De Haan played with the Chicago Blackhawks last season where he registered four goals and eight points in 69 games.

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman was drafted 12th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft and has 19 goals and 119 points in 520 NHL games split between the Islanders, Hurricanes, and Blackhawks.