The Carolina Hurricanes are close to acquiring defenceman Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun adds the deal is not yet done but is pointing that way.

LeBrun also reports there are "a few players" involved in this possible deal and not just Burns.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger adds the Dallas Stars are in ongoing discussions with the Sharks regarding Burns but San Jose would need to retain more salary and perhaps soften on the prospect ask for a deal to get done sending him to Dallas. Dreger tweets the Stars are also interested in left winger Mason Marchment.

According to Capfriendly, the Hurricanes have $19.4 million in space, but have only 14 players signed for 2022-23. Dallas currently has just under $18 million in cap space with 19 players under contract for next season.

Burns, 37, has three years remaining on the eight-year, $64 million contract he signed to stay with the Sharks in November of 2016. Carrying a cap hit of $8 million, Burns turned in 10 goals and 44 assists in 82 games last season.

Burns began his career with the Minnesota Wild but has spent the past 11 seasons of his career with the Sharks.