The Carolina Hurricanes are talking to multiple teams about defenceman Ethan Bear, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that the Carolina Hurricanes are talking to multiple teams about Ethan Bear.

Bear, 25, is on a one-year deal at $2.2M.

Whether or not this leads to a trade we shall see. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 28, 2022

Bear, 25, has yet to play this season for the Hurricanes, who have reportedly been looking to move him. He had five goals and 14 points in 58 games with Carolina last season, but did not play in the postseason.

Bear is signed through this season at a cap hit of $2.2 million and will hit restricted free agency next July.

A fifth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2005, Bear has 13 goals and 47 points in 190 career games.

With injuries mounting, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Friday morning that the Buffalo Sabres are in the market for a depth defenceman and both teams have held discussions about Bear, but no deal appears close at this point.

Because of injuries the @BuffaloSabres are in the market for a depth Dman. Ethan Bear’s name has been suggested and there’s been discussions with Carolina. However, I don’t see the Sabres giving up an asset at this point for Bear. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 28, 2022

The Sabres placed both Henri Jokiharju and Mattias Samuelsson on injured reserve Thursday, with both players expected to miss several weeks. Lawrence Pilut and Kale Clague were recalled from the AHL earlier this week to help fill the void.

Buffalo leaned heavily on Rasmus Dahlin in Thursday's loss to the Montreal Canadiens, with the defenceman logging a season-high 27:48 of ice time. Rookie Owen Power had 23:54 of ice time and has topped 20 minutes in each of the team's first seven games.