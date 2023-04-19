Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen suffered a broken hand in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Islanders and will require surgery, head coach Rod Brind'Amour announced after the game.

"The guy absolutely tomahawk chops him," Brind'Amour said, describing the play where Teravainen was injured. "So, I'm a little pissed to be honest with you."

The 28-year-old is out of the series and the surgery is expected to take place on Thursday, according to Brind'Amour.

Teravainen exited the game with what the team called an upper-body injury late in the third period.

He had 14:41 in ice time and did not register a point in the victory.

The Helsinki native appeared in 68 games this season for the Hurricanes and contributed 12 goals and 25 assists.