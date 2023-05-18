Hurricanes F Teravainen to return for ECF Game 1
The Carolina Hurricanes will have forward Teuvo Teravainen in the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Florida Panthers.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Teravainen is good to go and will return after missing almost a month of action.
Teravainen, 28, hasn't played since suffering a hand injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders on April 19. He underwent surgery on April 20.
The Helsinki, Finland, native did not register a point in his two playoff appearances so far this season.
Teravainen tallied 12 goals and 25 assists in 68 games during the 2022-23 campaign.