The Carolina Hurricanes will have forward Teuvo Teravainen in the lineup for Thursday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final against the Florida Panthers.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Teravainen is good to go and will return after missing almost a month of action.

Brind’Amour says Teravainen is good to go. Says gave him a thumb’s up. Didn’t say if it was with the thumb that was injured. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) May 18, 2023

Teravainen, 28, hasn't played since suffering a hand injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders on April 19. He underwent surgery on April 20.

The Helsinki, Finland, native did not register a point in his two playoff appearances so far this season.

Teravainen tallied 12 goals and 25 assists in 68 games during the 2022-23 campaign.