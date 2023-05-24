Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Jaccob Slavin will not return to Wednesday’s Game 4 against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury after absorbing a massive hit from forward Sam Bennett in the first period, the team announced.

As Slavin was carrying the puck around his own net, Bennett delivered a hit that sent him back into the boards and he appeared dazed as he tried to get back to his feet.

He was attended to by the Panthers training staff and went straight to the dressing room after leaving the ice.

Bennett was not assed a penalty on the play, however in the ensuing scrum, Matthew Tkachuk was given a slashing penalty for the Panthers, while both Brent Burns (slashing) and Jordan Martinook (cross-checking) were sent to the box for the Hurricanes.