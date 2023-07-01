The Carolina Hurricanes and forward Michael Bunting to a three-year, $13.5 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Bunting, 27, played last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs where he recorded 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games.

He also added a goal and two points in seven playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

The 6-foot winger had a career season in 2021-22 by registering 23 goals and 63 points in 79 games. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy that season and named to the NHL’s all-rookie team.

Drafted 117th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2014 draft, Bunting has 57 goals and 126 points in 187 career games split between the Coyotes and Maple Leafs.

The Scarborough, Ont., native is coming off a two-year, $1.9 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs in July of 2021.

Bunting also represented Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia where he appeared in 10 games to help Canada to a gold medal.