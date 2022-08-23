Pacioretty to undergo surgery for torn Achilles, expected out six months

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed centre Paul Stastny to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

The 36-year-old scored 21 goals and had 45 points in 71 games with the Winnipeg Jets last season.

"Paul is an extremely reliable veteran who has been effective at both ends of the ice for his entire career," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. "He adds even more experience and leadership to our forward group, and we are excited to have him in Carolina."

A second-round pick (44th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2005 NHL Draft, Stastny spent eight seasons in Colorado before signing with the St. Louis Blues as a free agent in 2014. He was traded to the Winnipeg Jets in 2018 before signing with the Vegas Golden Knights in July 2018. Stastny returned to the Jets for a second stint in October 2020. He was named an NHL All-Star in 2011.

Internationally, he won silver with the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and bronze at the 2013 world championship.

He is coming off a one-year, $3.75 million contract.

The Quebec City native has 284 goals and 800 points in 1,072 career NHL games.