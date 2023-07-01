The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed goaltender Frederik Andersen to a two-year, $6.8 million deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Andersen, 31, played last season with the Carolina Hurricanes where he had a 21-11-1 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.48 goals-against average while sharing the net with Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov.

He also had a 5-3 record in the playoffs with a .927 save percentage and 1.83 GAA before the Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Andersen is coming off a two-year, $9 million deal he signed with the Hurricanes in July of 2021.

Drafted 87th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2012 draft, Andersen has a career 282-125-52 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.58 GAA in 279 NHL appearances split between the Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-4 netminder was a member of the NHL’s all-rookie team in 2014, a two-time all-star, and won the William M. Jennings Trophy with the Ducks in 2016 while sharing the net with John Gibson and with the Hurricanes in 2022 while sharing the net with Raanta.

Andersen represented Denmark at the 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark and Latvia where he had a 3-1-0-2 record with a .943 and 1.65 GAA en route to being named the tournament’s top goaltender and a 10th place finish.