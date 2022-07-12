The Carolina Hurricanes have re-sign forward Stefan Noesen to a two-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday. The deal will pay him $750,00 in the first year and $775,000 in the second year of the contract.

Noesen led @TheAHL with 48 goals last season.



The deal will pay him $750,000 at the NHL level and $500,000 at the AHL level in 2022-23 with a $550,000 guarantee, and he will earn $775,000 in 2023-24.https://t.co/5LZdRrKhmZ — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) July 12, 2022

Noesen, 29, played just two games in the NHL last season and did not record a point. He spent most of 2021-22 with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and led the league with 48 goals.

In 207 career games with the Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, and Anaheim Ducks, Noesen has scored 31 goals and added 23 assists.

The Plano, Texas native was originally selected in the first round (21st overall) by the Ottawa Senators in the 2011 NHL Draft.