The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000, the team announced on Monday.

Dzingel, 30, split last season between the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks where he registered five goals and eight points in 32 games.

The 6-foot-0 Wheaton, Ill. native was drafted 204th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2011 NHL Draft and has 87 goals and 188 points in 404 career NHL games split between the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Hurricanes, Coyotes, and Sharks.