Hurricanes sign college free agent Perets to entry-level deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed college free agent goaltender Yaniv Perets to a two-year, entry-level deal on Tuesday.
Perets, 23, played last season for Quinnipiac University in the NCAA where he had a 34-4-3 record with a .931 save percentage, 1.49 goals-against average and 10 shutouts.
The 6-foot-1 netminder led his team to a 3-2 overtime victory over the University Minnesota to win the NCAA National Championship on Saturday.
"[Perets] was a crucial part of Quinnipiac's run to the national championship this season," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He has been an elite goaltender for his entire collegiate career, he's a proven winner, and we look forward to seeing him develop in the crease."
In Perets' three seasons with Quinnipac, he has a 56-9-5 record with a .935 save percentage, 1.34 goals-against average, and 21 shutouts.