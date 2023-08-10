The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenceman Caleb Jones to a one-year, $775,000 contract, it was announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old played last season with the Chicago Blackhawks, recording four goals and 12 assists for a career-high 16 points in 73 games.

"Caleb is a reliable, two-way defenseman," said general manager Don Waddell in a news release. "His NHL experience will help boost our depth on defense."

The Arlington, Texas native is coming off a two-year, $1.7 million deal he signed as a restricted free agent in January of 2020.

Jones began his career with the Edmonton Oilers after being selected in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) in the 2015 draft. He has 14 goals and 36 assists for 50 points in 217 career regular season NHL games.