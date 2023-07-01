The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenceman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year, $15.5 million contract with an AAV of $7.75 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Dmitry Orlov is joining the #hurricanea on a two-year deal carrying a $7.75M AAV. @NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2023

Orlov, 31, split the 2022-23 campaign between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins, posting seven goals, 29 assists and a plus-12 rating in 66 games between the two teams.

The Novokuznetsk, Russia, native was acquired by Boston on February 23 and tallied eight assists in seven playoff games for the Bruins who were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers.

Orlov spent last season playing out the final year of a six-year, $30.6 million contract he signed in 2017. The deal carried an average annual value of $5.1 million.

Prior to the trade with Boston, Orlov spent all 10-plus years of his NHL career with the Capitals.

Orlov, who was drafted in the second round, 55th overall, by Washington in 2009, has 64 goals and 209 assists in 709 career regular-season games.