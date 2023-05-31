Hurricanes sign Remparts star Robidas to entry-level deal
The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Justin Robidas to a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced on Wednesday.
Robidas, 20, is currently playing for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL in the Memorial Cup and has four assists in three games in the tournament
The 5-foot-8 forward registered 25 goals and 78 points in 63 games split between the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Remparts and led the his team in scoring during the QMJHL playoffs with 11 goals and 27 points.
During Robidas' five-season career in the QMJHL, he has 95 goals and 239 points in 223 games.
Robidas was drafted 147th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Draft.