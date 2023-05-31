The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Justin Robidas to a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced on Wednesday.

The high-scoring forward has played an important role in leading the Québec Remparts to a QMJHL Championship and an appearance at the Memorial Cup.https://t.co/osvjhBscJ5 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 31, 2023

Robidas, 20, is currently playing for the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL in the Memorial Cup and has four assists in three games in the tournament

The 5-foot-8 forward registered 25 goals and 78 points in 63 games split between the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Remparts and led the his team in scoring during the QMJHL playoffs with 11 goals and 27 points.

During Robidas' five-season career in the QMJHL, he has 95 goals and 239 points in 223 games.

Robidas was drafted 147th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2021 NHL Draft.