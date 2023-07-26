The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Sebastian Aho to an eight-year, $78 million contract extension with a $9.75 million cap hit.

Aho, 25, has played his entire seven-season career with the Hurricanes and had 36 goals and 67 points in 75 games last season.

He also added five goals and 12 points in 15 playoff games before the Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Aho is on the final season of a five-year, $42.295 million offer sheet that he signed with the Montreal Canadiens in July of 2019 and was matched by the Hurricanes.

The 6-foot centre was drafted 35th overall in the 2015 draft and has 218 goals and 468 points in 520 career games.

Aho has represented the Hurricanes twice in the NHL All Star Game in 2019 and 2022.

The Rauma, Finland, native represented his country three times at the IIHF World Championship and has 14 goals and 22 points in 28 tournament appearances and helped lead his country to a silver medal in 2016.

His nine goals and 18 points in eight games also led him to being named best forward at the 2018 World Championship in Denmark and Latvia, despite a fourth-place finish.

Aho also helped Finland to a gold medal at the 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship in his home country, posting five goals and 14 points in seven games.

Aho took part in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey where he appeared in three games for Finland en route to an eighth-place finish.