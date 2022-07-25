The Carolina hurricanes have signed defenceman William Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000, the team announced on Monday.

The #Canes have inked defenseman William Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract.



The 6-foot-2, 207-lbs., 26-year-old has played 60 career NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens.https://t.co/o79s5cIXq0 — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) July 25, 2022

"Lagesson provides a strong, physical presence on the blue line," said President and general manger Don Waddell. "He has plenty of NHL and AHL games under his belt and adds to the experience of our defensive unit."

Lagesson recorded five assists in 33 NHL games with the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens last season. In three NHL seasons he has tallied seven assists in 60 games.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native was originally selected in the fourth round (91st overall) by the Oilers in the 2014 NHL Draft.