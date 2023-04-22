The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Saturday that forward Teuvo Teravainen underwent successful surgery on his broken left hand and will remain out indefinitely.

Teravainen, 28, suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Forward Teuvo Teravainen underwent successful surgery on his left hand on Thursday. He is out indefinitely. https://t.co/W27XvJQIPB — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 22, 2023

The native of Finland exited the game with what the team called an upper-body injury late in the third period.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said the injury happened when New York's Jean-Gabriel Pageau slashed Teravainen.

"The guy absolutely tomahawk chops him," Brind'Amour said, describing the play where Teravainen was injured. "So, I'm a little pissed to be honest with you."

Teravainen scored 12 goals and added 25 assists over 68 games with the Hurricanes in 2022-23, his seventh year with the club.

The Canes lead the series 2-1 after the Islanders picked up a win on Friday.