Hurricanes' Teravainen undergoes successful hand surgery
The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Saturday that forward Teuvo Teravainen underwent successful surgery on his broken left hand and will remain out indefinitely.
Teravainen, 28, suffered the injury in Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The native of Finland exited the game with what the team called an upper-body injury late in the third period.
Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said the injury happened when New York's Jean-Gabriel Pageau slashed Teravainen.
"The guy absolutely tomahawk chops him," Brind'Amour said, describing the play where Teravainen was injured. "So, I'm a little pissed to be honest with you."
Teravainen scored 12 goals and added 25 assists over 68 games with the Hurricanes in 2022-23, his seventh year with the club.
The Canes lead the series 2-1 after the Islanders picked up a win on Friday.