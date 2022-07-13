The Carolina Hurricanes have swung another major trade as free agency opens.

Hours after acquiring Brent Burns from the San Jose Sharks, the team has landed Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan from the Vegas Golden Knights for future considerations.

Confirming Pacioretty and Coughlin to Carolina. Move necessary for Vegas to be cap compliant. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 13, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that the move was necessary for the Golden Knights to become cap compliant. No salary has been retained in the deal.

The 34-year-old Pacioretty had 19 goals and 37 points in 39 games last season, his fourth with Vegas.

A first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Montreal Canadiens at the 2007 NHL Draft, Pacioretty won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2012 and was named captain of the Canadiens on Sept. 18, 2015. He was traded to the Golden Knights in September 2018 in exchange for Tomas Tatar, Nick Suzuki and a second-round pick. He was named an All-Star in 2020.

Internationally, Pacioretty has represented the United States on several occasions, including the Olympics in 2014.

He is heading into the final season of a four-year, $28 million contract with an average annual value of $7 million.

In 850 games, the New Canaan, Connecticut product has 323 goals and 642 points.