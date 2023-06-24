The Carolina Hurricanes are close to a four-year contract extension with captain Jordan Staal, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that once the deal is finalized, it will be four years with a $2.9 million average annual value. Both sides are working to finalize the no-trade language.

Staal, 34, just completed his 11th season with the Hurricanes after he was acquired via trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins following the 2011-12 season. He was named captain of the team on September 29, 2019.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native scored 17 goals and totaled 34 points for the Hurricanes in 81 games this season, and added two goals and eight points in 15 games in the playoffs. The Hurricanes were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Florida Panthers.

In 1,173 career NHL games played with the Hurricanes and Penguins, Staal has 275 goals and 645 points. He won the 2009 Stanley Cup with the Penguins.