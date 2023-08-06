The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with former All-Pro linebacker Justin Houston, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Four-time Pro-Bowl LB Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2023

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed at this time.

Houston, 34, is entering his 13th season in the NFL, and spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He recorded 9.5 sacks in 14 games with the Ravens last season, and added an interception.

Originally drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston spent the first eight years of his career there before joining the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons.

He led the NFL in sacks in 2014, the year he was named First-Team All-Pro, with 22. He ranks fourth among active players with 111.5 sacks in his career, trailing only Chandler Jones, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller.

The four-time Pro Bowler has 19 forced fumbles, 404 solo tackles and 111.5 sacks in 163 career NFL games.