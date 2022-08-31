Baker Mayfield says he wants to beat his old team next Sunday, but he never vowed to "f--- up" the Cleveland Browns.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback denied that he ever made the remarks when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund told the Around the NFL podcast that the two-time Heisman Trophy winner told her "I'm gonna f--- them up" of the team with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career.

Baker Mayfield said he didn’t say what he was alleged to about effing up the Browns. pic.twitter.com/rtIcxeVH3H — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 31, 2022

“First, I didn’t say it,” Mayfield said of his alleged remarks (via The Athletic's Joe Person). “Obviously, everybody’s going to write whatever story they want. There’s history, that I played there the last four years. I’m an extremely competitive person. Everybody knows that. If I wasn’t wanting to win, then there would be a really big issue with me being the quarterback here. I want to win in everything I do. That’ll never change. That is not how I phrased it. It’s not even what I said."

Mayfield, 27, was acquired by the Panthers in a July trade.

Head coach Matt Rhule named Mayfield the Week 1 starter on Aug. 22.