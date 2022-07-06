Days after Baker Mayfield said he expected to move on from the Cleveland Browns, he officially has.

The Carolina Panthers have acquired the two-time Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in exchange for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024, the team announced on Wednesday.

#Panthers agree to trade for Baker Mayfieldhttps://t.co/hoP7VWBVaX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2022

The deal is pending a physical.

The first overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018, Mayfield appeared in 59 games over the last four seasons for the Browns, throwing for 14,125 yards on 1,185-for-1,924 passing with 92 touchdowns and 56 picks.

He lost his starting role with the team in March when the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Speculation had arisen that the team remained reticent to trade Mayfield with potential league discipline set to be meted out following the conclusion of the NFL's investigation into sexual misconduct allegations will likely result in a significant suspension for Watson.

Mayfield is set to earn $18.9 million this season and will be a free agent at season's end. The Austin, TX native joins incumbent starter Sam Darnold, rookie Matt Corral, P.J. Walker and Davis Cheek under contract.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs remain as quarterbacking options for the Browns should Watson be suspended.