The Carolina Panthers have traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, sources tell ESPN.



McCaffrey returns to the Bay Area, where he attended Stanford. pic.twitter.com/R474r3eSkv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

San Francisco will send a second-, third- and fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 Draft to the Panthers in exchange for McCaffrey.

In six games this season, McCaffrey has totalled 393 yards on 85 rushing attempts with two touchdowns, and added 33 catches for 277 yards and another touchdown.

He earned Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honours in the 2019 season, when he led the league in scrimmage yards with 2,392 and total touchdowns with 19, but has dealt with injuries in each of the past two seasons.

McCaffrey was drafted by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and played his entire career in Carolina.