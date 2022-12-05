The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He will now be subject to waivers.

Mayfield, 27, started in six games for the Panthers this year, where he threw for a 57.8 completion percentage, 1313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. The team went 1-5 under his leadership.

The Austin, Texas native suffered a high ankle sprain in week five against the San Francisco 49ers, and was benched after two games when he returned from that injury. His final game for the Panthers was a 13-3 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, where he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions.

After being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and winning the Pro Football Writers Association Rookie of the Year award that season, Mayfield has struggled to replicate that success. He was traded from Cleveland to Carolina before the 2022 season, in exchange for a conditional 2024 draft pick.

In 67 career games, Mayfield has a 61.2 completion percentage and has thrown for 15438 yards, with 98 touchdowns and 62 interceptions.