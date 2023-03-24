The new-look Carolina Panthers receiving corps has another new member.

The team has signed wideout DJ Chark to a one-year deal, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chark, 26, spent last season with the Detroit Lions after four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who took him out of LSU with the 61st overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 11 games last season, Chark recorded 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. The Alexandria, GA native spent time on the sidelines early last season with an ankle injury.

For his five-year career, Chark has 177 receptions for 2,544 yards and 18 touchdowns in 54 games.

Chark joins recent free-agent acquisition Adam Thielen, who signed with the Panthers last week on a three-year deal. Fellow former Jaguar Laviska Shenault and Terrace Marshall Jr. are also on the roster.