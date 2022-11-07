Caroline Garcia rolled past Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-4 to capture the championship at the WTA Finals on Monday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Garcia, the sixth-seed at the eight-player event, beat No. 7 Sabalenka to win the season-ending trophy.

Garcia beat No. 5 Maria Sakkari and Sabalenka upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek to earn their spots in the final.

More details to follow.