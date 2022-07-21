Four-time Olympic gold medalist Caroline Ouellette has been named an assistant coach for Canada's National Women's Team.

Ouellette joins head coach Troy Ryan and assistants Kori Cheverie and Alison Domenico, who all won gold behind the bench for Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing along with goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood and video coach James Emery.

“We are thrilled to welcome Troy, Kori, Ali, Brad and James back to our National Women’s Team for another season, and to add a high-caliber coach like Caroline to our staff,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada. “Our women’s program is looking to build off of the momentum we gained last season, and we believe we have assembled a staff that will allow us to do exactly that while benefitting our athletes.”

Ouellette is entering her second year as associate head coach of the women’s hockey team at Concordia University after serving as interim head coach during the 2020-21 campaign. Internationally, she won bronze as an assistant coach at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship and silver at the 2009 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

As a player, she also six world championship titles with Canada.

Ryan returns for his third year as head coach after leading Canada to gold at the 2021 women's worlds and 2022 Olympics.

Canada's selection camp takes place from Aug. 2-14 with the 2022 IIHF women's world championship set to be played from Aug. 24 - Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark.